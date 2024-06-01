Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $534.73 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $389.18 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.19 and its 200 day moving average is $574.50.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

