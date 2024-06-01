Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,651 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NMI by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,135 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after buying an additional 147,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 48,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,471,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $178,099.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,391. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

