Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,532 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,374,000 after buying an additional 202,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after purchasing an additional 302,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 1,036,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,349,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

