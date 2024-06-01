Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,717 shares of company stock valued at $96,343,709. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

