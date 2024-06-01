Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $784.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $881.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

