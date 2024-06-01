Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,209 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $357.20 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.