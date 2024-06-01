Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

AYI stock opened at $259.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.61 and a 200-day moving average of $234.91. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AYI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.