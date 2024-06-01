Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,125,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 4,333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 3.5 %
Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.07. 50,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,290. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.60.
About Capstone Copper
