Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

View Our Latest Report on Capital City Bank Group

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.