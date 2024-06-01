CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 472,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.