CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 472,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
