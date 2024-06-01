Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TLSI opened at $7.16 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

