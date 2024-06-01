Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.