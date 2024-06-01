Camden National Bank Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $303.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $224.40 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

