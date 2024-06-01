Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CAL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,235.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

