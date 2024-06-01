BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 559,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 647,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $687.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises ( NASDAQ:BCAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($91.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

