Bush Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

