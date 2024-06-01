Bush Investment Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, hitting $221.29. 4,598,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.