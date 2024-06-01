Burkett Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. SouthState comprises about 0.5% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 77,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 537,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

