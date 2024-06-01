Burkett Financial Services LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.04 on Friday, hitting $641.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

