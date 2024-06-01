Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 364,038 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 364,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.7% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 10,548,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,959,931. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

