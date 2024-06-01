Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. 657,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,403. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.