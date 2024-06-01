Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.67. 14,621,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

