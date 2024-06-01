Burkett Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE DTE traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 1,519,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,064. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

