Burkett Financial Services LLC Invests $76,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

VLO traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. 4,902,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,711. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

