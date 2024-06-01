Burkett Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 10,096,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,300. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

