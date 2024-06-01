Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,936 ($37.50) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,680 ($34.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,306 ($42.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,038.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,094.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($39.11), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($948,085.93). 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

