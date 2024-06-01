Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Position Boosted by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 2,330,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

