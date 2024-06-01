Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,607. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

