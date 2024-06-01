BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.420-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. BRP also updated its FY25 guidance to CAD6.00-7.00 EPS.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 365,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,645. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.78.

View Our Latest Report on BRP

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.