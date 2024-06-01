Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.