Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 6,735 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,923,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.