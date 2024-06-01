Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,008 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $5,287,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,295,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,767,000 after buying an additional 743,070 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 485,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 76,388 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,782,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,551,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

