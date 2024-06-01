Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

