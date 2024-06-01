Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,769.94. 161,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,501. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,968.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,831.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

