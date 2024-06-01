Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.19% of S&P Global worth $263,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,572,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $6,963,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

