Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $899,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,609. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

