Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,038,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,294 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. 2,304,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,889. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

