Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.29 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31,572.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,619,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.