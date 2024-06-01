Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 3,315 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.29. The company had a trading volume of 395,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,254. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

