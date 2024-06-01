Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 15,846 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

