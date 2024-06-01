Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,142 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ball by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after buying an additional 143,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Ball by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 199,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $168,372,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

