Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 89,991 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $195,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The company has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

