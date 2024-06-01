Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 5,568 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. 852,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.