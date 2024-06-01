Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.