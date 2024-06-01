Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.14.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

