Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 175,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BROG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 95,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

