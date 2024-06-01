Brokers Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of SPG opened at $151.31 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

