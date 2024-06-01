Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $116.60

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

XPO stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. XPO has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,592,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in XPO by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,191,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after buying an additional 689,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

