Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $144.18

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $133.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

