Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $240.50

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $219.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.88. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $176.53 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,919,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

